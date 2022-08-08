Neal A. Bergland

Neal Ancil Bergland, 76, passed away Thursday August 4th, 2022. A funeral service was held at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home on Tuesday August 9th at 11:00 AM. Visitation was held from 5PM to 7PM at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home on Monday August 8th, 2022. Interment was held at Greenwood Cemetery in Glenville, MN following the funeral.

Neal was born at Naeve Hospital in Albert Lea, MN on June 24th, 1946 to Helmer and Margaret (Whelan) Bergland. He grew up in Albert Lea, MN, Emmons, MN and Lake Mills, IA. Neal attended school in Albert Lea. Neal stayed in the area and worked for Hersey Roofing, Enders Tool Co, and retired from Minnesota Freezer Warehouse.

Neal was a member of the Lowbucks Car Club he showed several different old trucks and cars. He loved attending swap meets. He loved helping Lisa with coaching Special Olympics and was well known by other members. Neal loved going to the races at Lansing and Deer Creek. He loved horses and owned several in his lifetime. Neal enjoyed bird watching and playing cards with all his friends at Good Samaritan Nursing Home. Neals greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.

Neal is survived by his life partner, Clarice Dempewolf. Together we became a family of nine children. Daughter Kristie Lau (fiancé Todd DeBoer), son Doug (Kristal) Paulson; son Danny (Kim) Dempewolf; daughter Patty (Dave) Lawson, daughter Dawn Prestholt, son Todd Dempewolf, daughter Lisa Dempewolf, son Chucky Dempewolf; sister Caroline Jensen; uncle, Arden Bergland.

Grandchildren include, Karissa (Mike) Tretter, Dennis (Blair) Lau, Brooke (Ben) Paulson, Dana (Derek) Warrington, Dustin (Sara) Lawson, Davey (Stephanie) Prestholt, Ryan Dempewolf, Aaron Dempewolf, Brittany Fuhs, Graydon Shultz, Jana (Jake) Wistler, Janelle Dempewolf, Jenni (Garrett) Shije as well as many great grandchildren. And several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceded in death by his son, Bruce Dempewolf; parents, Helmer and Margaret Bergland; brother, Jerry Bergland; and brother-in-law Ronnie Jensen.