PUBLIC NOTICE

Candidate Filing

Notice

City of Hayward,

Freeborn County, MN

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that affidavits of candidacy may be filed on city business days when the clerk is present beginning Tuesday, August 2, 2022 through Tuesday, August 16, 2022, no later than 5:00 p.m. CDT at the City Office, 20532 810th Ave, Hayward, Minnesota, for the offices of Mayor (one seat)- two- year term and City Council Members At Large (three seats) – each four-year terms. Blank Affidavit of Candidacy forms may be picked up at the Hayward City Office.

Kathy Aase,

City Clerk/Treasurer

507.373.1222

Albert Lea Tribune:

Aug. 3 and 10, 2022

NOTICE