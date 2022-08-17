ORD/22-078
Published 9:47 am Wednesday, August 17, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
ORDINANCE 22-078
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ZONING AND THE LAND USE MAP FROM SINGLE FAMILY
RESIDENCE (R-1) TO LIMITED INDUSTRIAL (I-1) LOCATED AT 904 SPARK AVENUE
THE CITY COUNCIL
OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA ORDAINS:
On August 8, 2022 the Albert Lea City Council held a regular city council meeting and
approved rezoning of 904 Spark Avenue from R-1 to I-1 for development of a warehousing and office facility, which is outlined and acceptable use for the property within the area. The amendment was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea the 8 th day of August, 2022
A complete copy of this Ordinance is available for inspection and copying during regular
business hours at the Albert Lea City Hall located at 221 East Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN
56007; or for a mailed or emailed copy call the City Clerk at (507) 377-4335. PUBLISHED IN
THE ALBERT LEA TRIBUNE: August 17 th 2022
/s/ Daphney Maras,
City Clerk
