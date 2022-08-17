PUBLIC NOTICE

ORDINANCE 22-078

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ZONING AND THE LAND USE MAP FROM SINGLE FAMILY

RESIDENCE (R-1) TO LIMITED INDUSTRIAL (I-1) LOCATED AT 904 SPARK AVENUE

THE CITY COUNCIL

OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA ORDAINS:

On August 8, 2022 the Albert Lea City Council held a regular city council meeting and

approved rezoning of 904 Spark Avenue from R-1 to I-1 for development of a warehousing and office facility, which is outlined and acceptable use for the property within the area. The amendment was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea the 8 th day of August, 2022

A complete copy of this Ordinance is available for inspection and copying during regular

business hours at the Albert Lea City Hall located at 221 East Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN

56007; or for a mailed or emailed copy call the City Clerk at (507) 377-4335. PUBLISHED IN

THE ALBERT LEA TRIBUNE: August 17 th 2022

/s/ Daphney Maras,

City Clerk

Albert Lea Tribune:

Aug.17, 2022

ORD/22-078