Paid political letter: Hinnenkamp has record of service, commitment

Congratulations to Mary and Ted Hinnenkamp on their 51st wedding anniversary this week. They were married in 1971 in Mary’s home parish, Sacred Heart Church, in Freeport. Generations before, an artisan had painted a German phrase above the chancel that translates to, “Look at this heart that loved people so much.”

Mary and Ted have exemplified this spirit throughout their long marriage. They have built an enduring partnership in both raising a family of three children and also serving the communities in which they have lived. They have focused their efforts on helping people at the margins — alleviating food insecurity, sheltering at-risk youth, providing legal services and helping hundreds of local students stay on track to graduate high school.

This work has generational impacts, and the Hinnenkamps have made our community a better place for everyone to live.

Now Mary has embarked on a new challenge to earn the support of voters to serve our area as a state representative. Her record of commitment and service is an excellent example to all, and she would use her experience of building relationships to bring essential funding for education, infrastructure and other community-strengthening projects to our district.

Mary and Ted are a wonderful team, and I wish them many more years of happy marriage! Please vote for Mary Hinnenkamp for Minnesota House 23A in November.

Jennifer Vogt-Erickson

Albert Lea