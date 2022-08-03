Paid political letter: Lisa Hanson for state Senate

Isn’t she the lady who owned the Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro? Isn’t she the lady who opened her business against the Governors emergency order? Isn’t she the lady who went to jail for defying the state mandate during COVID-19?

Yes, yes and yes. So, ask yourself, who did she do this for? She did it for you and for me. She did it for the freedoms and liberties of our children and grandchildren. She did it because she loves our country and its citizens!

She could have stepped back and shut down her business; in fact, it would have been much easier for her to do that as she did in the first round of lockdowns. However, Lisa is a fighter, and she will fight for the citizens of Minnesota in the same way. We need people in office who have a spine. Lisa will listen to the issues and take them to the state Capitol for us, because she understands that elected officials work on our behalf. They work for us!

I would like to extend a huge thank you to all of the alternates and delegates who have attended the GOP Party events, especially those who attended for the first time. However, this only represents a tiny percentage of voters in District 23. The primary election is quickly approaching, and I encourage the other 99% of voters to get out and vote.

Lisa Hanson believes that it is the duty of the people to hold elected officials accountable. We need to get back to the basics. Let’s be a part of taking back our liberties and freedoms!

If you have any questions for Lisa, please reach out to her at 507-383-3747 or email her at lisahansonforsenate@gmail.com. You can also visit her Facebook page: Lisa Hanson for Senate. She will be happy to speak with each and every one of you.

Can I count on you to vote in the primary election on Aug. 9?

Jacki Stene

Stand for Liberty MN