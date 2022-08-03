Paid political letter: Mom’s Nick for 6th Ward council member

My mother passed away six years ago, and I’ve kept her treasured address book as a remembrance of how she kept meticulous documentation of people, birthdays and sweet notes from those who considered her a second mom.

There was a mystery name in the book. I recognized all the names in her organizer except one — Nick Ronnenberg. Who is this guy?

Weeks later, we received a sympathy card from Nick. He didn’t know mom had passed and felt terrible that he had missed Dolly Sichko’s funeral. There was more to his card. Nick had conveyed the specialness that was my mom. His kind words have stayed with me always. So, when I read that Nick was running for city councilor, I said that’s Mom’s Nick.

I went to the candidate’s forum to meet him. And low and behold, I listened to one of the most thoughtful, intelligent and caring individuals to run for office. Nick articulated the needs of Albert Lea with clarity and demonstrated how he would lead by listening.

I’m challenging to win over because I study the issues, assess problems and apply my education in public administration when considering a candidate. Learning Nick’s vision, Albert Lea will be well served.

After the forum, I introduced myself as Dolly’s daughter, and he gave me a big hug, exuding warmth and compassion. Nick shed more light on how he assisted mom whenever she needed a notary, answered banking and county questions, and just helped with ordinary things. Again, his stories about mom moved me to tears, and his words compelled me to write this letter.

To the seniors in our community, know that Nick will look out for you. To the families of the 6th Ward, feel assured that Nick will protect and serve the south side like never before. And to all citizens of Albert Lea, understand that Nick has the experience to move our city forward.

Nick served our country for 22 years in the U.S. Army. He possesses the financial acumen our city needs with his banking background. And Nick’s long-standing public service and volunteer roles speak volumes about his dedication to children and our community.

Mom’s Nick is what the 6th Ward and Albert Lea need. Vote for Nick.

Martha J. Sichko

Albert Lea