Patricia “Pat” Ann Somnis, 88, of Conger, MN, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2022, at St Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Patricia was born on January 17, 1934, in Okeene, OK, to Harry and Evelyn (Blakely) Weisner. At a young age, Patricia’s family moved to the Minneapolis area. She attended school and later met the love of her life, Roland. On January 31, 1959, they were wed in Hopkins, MN. In 1970 Roland and Pat settled down in Conger, MN where they raised their four children, Jody, Michael, Robert, and Kevin.

Pat was a feisty woman who was devoted to her family. She enjoyed reading, watching western movies, crocheting, knitting, crossword puzzles, canning and baking; she was the best cook! Her favorite moments were those spent with her family. Friday evenings were set aside for family outings that included a cold beverage and a game of pool.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary McCaleb Weisner and Doris Rose; and granddaughter, Virginia Somnis.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Roland; children, Jody Anderson; Michael (Amanda) Somnis, Robert (Cheryl) Somnis, and Kevin Somnis; grandchildren, Jamie (Stephanie) Anderson, Tony Anderson, Trinity (Victor) Jones, Alyssa (Cody Johnson) Sousa, Angel (Dustin Mell) Witchel, Dustin Somnis, Tylor Somnis, Krista Somnis, Kaitlynn Somnis, and Michael Somnis Jr.; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, James Weisner; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Patricia will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services, Albert Lea, MN, with a visitation one and a half hour prior to the service; Pastor Lucas Peters will officiate. Burial will take place at Conger Cemetery, Conger, MN, following the service.