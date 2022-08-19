Riverland secures $348K grant for new project

Riverland Community College recently secured a $348,486 in grant funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF) Advanced Technological Education (ATE) program. The NSF-ATE funding will be used to support the Educating Autonomous Vehicle Technicians project being launched by Riverland’s Automotive Service Technology program.

Riverland instructor Olle Gladso will be the principal investigator of the project.

Riverland and M State, along with Scott Swelland from Austin Ford, will develop curriculum, purchase equipment, participate in professional development, and provide continuing education for the project under this NSF ATE funded program.

“This is Riverland’s first NSF ATE award as a lead agency,” said Riverland President Adenuga Atewologun. “We are excited about this opportunity to increase capacity for training Riverland students in Autonomous Vehicle Technology. The NSF ATE grant awards are competitive and Riverland’s ability to submit a worthy proposal demonstrates our growth in looking for innovative and forward-thinking ways to educate our students.”

