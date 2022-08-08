Robert James Louters passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, August 10, at Hollandale Christian Reformed Church. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 9, from 4 to 7 PM at the church and for one hour prior to service on Wednesday. Private family interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred Ligonier Ministries, Voyaguer Outward Bound School in Ely, MN or Hollandale Christian Reformed Church.

Robert James Louters was taken to his Lord and Savior on August 4, 2022. Rob was born on April 22, 1968 to R. Peter and Barbara Jean Louters. He grew up on his family’s farm in Hollandale. Rob attended Hollandale Christian School, Albert Lea High School and Dordt University where he earned a degree in Business and Agri-business. In 1990 he began farming in Hollandale with his brother Pete. His addition to the farm was growing cabbage, which created fun memories for many.

Rob and Lois (Pastine) were united in marriage on July 30, 1993 and blessed with four children, Samuel, Michael, Annika and Levi. Rob ventured into the greenhouse business and started Rob’s Gourmet Greens in 2001, growing hydroponic lettuce and later adding basil. Rob really enjoyed working in the greenhouses with his children and harvest crew – always encouraging them to work hard, yet making the work fun.

Rob was a lifetime member of the Hollandale Christian Reformed Church. He loved teaching Sunday School and leading Youth Group. He also served on the church council. Passing on his Christian faith and principles to his children and others was Rob’s greatest passion.

Rob loved to take his family fishing in Voyageurs National Park and they have many happy memories from their adventures there. Rob led his family into dogsledding, another activity they all enjoyed together. He loved the many hours spent working with the sled dogs and training them with his children.

Rob is survived by his wife, Lois; children, Samuel, Michael, Annika and Levi; mother, Barbara J. Louters; sisters Barb (Bill) Brouwer, Laura (Carl) Mondeel, Marcia (Chuck) Rietsema; brother, Pete Louters. Father and Mother-in-law, Stuart and Arlene Pastine; sister-in-law, Rebecca Pastine; brothers-in-law, James Pastine and Thomas (Traci) Pastine. Rob was dearly loved by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his dad, R. Peter Louters.