Robin Gudal: Learning from a Godly woman

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

Surely your goodness and love will follow me, all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Psalm 23:6, NIV

I’ve mentioned prior, but I think I’ve got the best mother-in-love a gal could have. I so often think of this verse when thinking of her. Her faith, her grace, her love can only be described as Christ-centered. I’ve learned abundantly from her. Her life and kindness challenge me. Recently she had a health bump in the road; as I type I am sitting at the kitchen table, a place of her labor of love aka great meals countless times. This is my third time of ‘staying’ here. First, when Greggy’s father was finishing his days upon earth, awaiting heaven. Both he and I were there when he breathed his last breath and immediately was with Jesus. It was a beautiful moment we felt so blessed to witness. The second was when she traded in her worn-out hip for a new one. Now.

I think several gifts she has given me through the years are: Prayer, she prays for her family. Not once have I ever not felt as if I could not share a prayer request. Kindness, her knee-jerk response is kindness, empathy and care. Reliance upon Jesus and only Jesus. She brings all before him so effortlessly, which can only mean it is a habitual practice. Unconditional love, I, and our family have always felt no strings-attached love and grace from her. Reading his word, first and foremost.

“I saw that the most important thing I had to do was to give myself to the reading of the Word of God and to meditation on it.” — George Müller, director of the Ashley Down orphanage, England who cared for 10,024 during his lifetime, establishing 117 schools.

She is a Proverbs 31 woman. (NIV) in part… ‘She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come. She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue’

Thankful for the opportunity to watch and learn from a woman I admire!

