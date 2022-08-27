Robin Gudal: Look for the honey in the rocks

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

I’ve recently been hearing a new song on the radio that is very intriguing to me: “Honey In The Rock” (by Brooke Fraser, Brandon Lake). Psalm 81:16, But you would be fed with the finest of wheat; with honey from the rock, I would satisfy you.” Brooke shared this about the song; In the wilderness (of life) we can still experience sweetness because we trust and know Jesus.

It is encouraging to me that Jesus’ word is so full of life, nuggets of truth and that there are things in the Bible within the pages that inspire, encourage and push me forward even in the hard parts of life that I have never truly grasped, as this verse. I have been walking this walk of faith with Jesus since my Confirmation on Sept. 16, 1979. First John 4:16, NIV was my verse, “And so we know and rely on the love God has for us. God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in them.” Being a silly young gal, I wanted a specific date to remember when I committed my life to Jesus, so I waited for the 100% until that specific Sunday. The humor in this is that, until this day, I only remember the date when I pull out my Confirmation book. Jesus doesn’t need me to have a date, just the personal relationship.

Dig in and find the truth in his instruction book (Bible) to push forward, to continue to grow through the challenges you face. Walk daily with Jesus! There is honey in the rocks!

In this passage of Scripture, the poet and musician King David advised his people that if they would serve the Lord, they would be rewarded by being fed “honey out of the rock,” the place where according to legend of that time, the sweetest nectar was produced.

“Honey in the Rock” serves as a bold and unabashed ballad for recognizing God’s care in our lives. The song maintains an overt sense of triumph in surrender, connecting the sacrifice of Jesus to the unending provision of God in our lives.*

Lyrics in part: There’s honey in the rock. Water in the stone. Manna on the ground. No matter where I go, I don’t need to worry now that I know. Everything I need you’ve got. There’s honey in the rock.

Pursuing “the honey.”

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.