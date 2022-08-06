Robin Gudal: Sometimes it is easiest to pray

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

Greggy (my hubs) and I in the evenings lately have been watching a cute movie loaded with little nuggets of truth and a sweet story of a family that has been through tragic loss. One thing we’ve really enjoyed is the strong friendships displayed. They have their tribe. It comes first and foremost above all, truly the basis of the whole show.

“Sweet friendships refresh the soul and awaken our hearts with joy, for good friends are like the anointing oil that yields the fragrant incense of God’s presence.” — Proverbs 27:9, The Passion Translation

I found myself tearing up, Greggy glanced over at me and my comment was, “It is so sweet or maybe I am just over-tired.” Likely the emotion of the strong, unbreakable bond of friends got the best of me. I’m not real sure what it was. I was just simply a puddle.

The next day I continued to ponder, do I stop long enough to really engage in my relationships? I know it’s only a TV show and I recognize it’s not reality. After all, where do all those clean clothes appear from and the pots, pans and dishes are miraculously (poof) put away after a feast? Here’s the takeaway: Do you and I cherish and walk-out our appreciation for those we love?

One way to do this is to pray. 1 Thessalonians 5:17 NIV. “Pray continually.” — 1 Thessalonians 5:17 KJV. “Pray without ceasing.” — 1 Thessalonians 5:17 NLT. “Never stop praying.”

As Christians are we laser-focused, investing in spiritual things and spiritual practices? One of the blessings to me in writing these articles is the reflection I gain, a mirror of sorts. From the Tribune I am gifted with the ability to put my words, that ping-pong around in my head, to paper. I get to write little sermonettes, and although I know it is not to an audience of one often my articles are written to one person mainly: me, myself and I. So don’t ever feel I am stepping on your toes, I likely may be stomping my own.

“Nothing proves that you love someone more than mentioning them in your prayers.” — Anonymous

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend, and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus