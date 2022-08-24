Sarah Stultz: Do you have news to share about your business? We’d love to help get the word out

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

I would bet it’s probably safe to say there’s a business every week that celebrates an anniversary in the community.

Our business community as a whole is quite vibrant, and it’s exciting to see businesses reach these landmarks.

This week in this space I wanted to remind readers that you have many opportunities to promote your business in the newspaper, and we would be happy to share the happenings at your company with the community.

Do you have a new company? Have you celebrated an anniversary? Has your company hired a new employee? Has your company changed ownership?

We’d love to hear about it all and share that with our readers.

Businesses at any time are welcome to submit short write-ups about the happenings at your companies, as well as photographs.

For changes that are especially notable, pitch us the story idea, and we might even followup with a more indepth staff-written story about it.

Do you have an employee who goes above and beyond with their co-workers or customers?

Throughout the year, we often are looking for people who are doing great things within their own spheres of influence, and we’d love to hear about those individuals, too.

Speaking of business news, we’re working on our annual Impact special section, which focuses on business and industry in the community. There are a few new businesses we’re hoping to highlight in this section, as well as some businesses that have seen major growth in the last year.

There’s a lot happening in this sector in our community, and we hope to keep you aware of all that is taking place.

Don’t be afraid to reach out with any information you might have and take advantage of the mouthpiece we can provide. Feel free to email ideas to me at sarah.stultz@albertleatribune.com.

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune. Her column appears every Wednesday.