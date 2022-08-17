Sarah Stultz: Ready to send your kiddos back to school? 

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

As we walked into Halverson Elementary School Monday night, I was excited for my son, Landon, to return to school.

Granted, we were only going to turn in some papers, take his new school photo and meet his teacher, but Landon has been counting down the days since he last stepped foot in the building.

My son is 10 and entering fourth grade and is in a special education classroom at the school. To say he loves school is an understatement.

He thrives off of the routine they incorporate into the classroom, as well as being with his peers and around the amazing staff at the school.

He loves the bright, shiny gym floors and the opportunity he gets to shoot hoops — his favorite — with Mr. K, short for Mr. Koetz, his gym teacher.

This year will be a big transition for him as he will have a new teacher. His teacher he has had for the last couple years has moved to a new school district, and some of the other familiar faces in the classroom have also changed.

On Monday when we went to his classroom, he was caught off-guard when he saw that things were different than when he last saw them.

You have to understand that sometimes it takes Landon awhile to adjust to new experiences or changes in things that he has otherwise established a routine.

At first, he almost didn’t want to go into the classroom, but soon learned that it was still the same classroom he had grown to love.

I’m hopeful that within a matter of a few days or weeks, he will get back into the swing of things and adjust to his new routine once he sees some of his friends and other familiar faces.

For most parents, back-to-school season is an exciting time, but what some may not talk about is that it can also be a scary time.

Will he adjust to his new schedule? Will he continue to learn and grow? Aside from his own behavior, how will the other kids treat him?

When I can’t be there to watch out for him, will he practice what he has been taught his whole life and treat his peers with kindness?

This momma is excited to get back into the school routine, but I’m a little nervous at the same time.

It’s a crazy world we live in, and I’m hopeful that just like in the past everyone will wrap their arms around him and take him forward one step at a time.

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune. Her column appears every Wednesday.