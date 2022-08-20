Sports Memories: Kaphers leads Tigers cross country team 50 years ago
Published 8:37 pm Friday, August 19, 2022
Sports Memories by Tom Jones
50 years ago: 1972
- In front of 18,009 people at Cleveland Stadium, the Indians defeated the Minnesota Twins 10-3 to put the Twins record at 60-53 on the season. Catcher Glenn Borgmann hit his second home run of the year. Jim Perry took the loss to go 11-12 on the season.
- In their second exhibition game of the year, the Minnesota Vikings fell to the Buffalo Bills 21-10 at Buffalo’s War Memorial Stadium. Vikings quarterback Bob Lee ran for an eight-yard touchdown, and Fred Cox kicked a 20-yard field goal to lead the Vikings. O.J. Simpson scored on a one-yard touchdown for one of the Bills three scores.
- Albert Lea Cross Country coach Jerry Kaphers and his new assistant Howard Melom welcomed 25 candidates at an organizational meeting for the team. The Tigers were to open the season at the St. Olaf Invitational. Kaphers currently is an assistant in boys cross country and track & field at Mankato East.
10 years ago: 2012
- The Albert Lea Parks and Recreation Department installed new bocce ball courts on the corner of Frank Avenue and Front Street, east of the city pool. The disc golf course at Bancroft Bay Park was also expanded as well as improvements made to the basketball court at Morin Park.
- The Minnesota Lynx defeated the Tulsa Shock 83-59 to clinch a WNBA playoff berth. The Lynx were led in scoring by Maya Moore with 22 points and Lindsay Whalen with 15. With the win, the Lynx stood at 17-4 on the season.
- The Seattle Mariners completed a three game sweep of the Minnesota Twins in Seattle with a 5-1 victory. Samuel Deduno issued six walks for the Twins in suffering the loss.
5 years ago: 2017
- The Minnesota Vikings signed former University of Minnesota quarterback Mitch Leidner. With the addition of Leidner, the Vikings had five quarterbacks on their roster.
- After coaching the Albert Lea girls hockey team for three seasons, Jason Fornwald was going to be taking over the boys varsity program, replacing recently retired Roy Nystrom, who had coached the Tigers for 44 years.
- New Minnesota Gophers football coach PJ Fleck announced the team will be starting the season with a quarterback rotaion of Conor Rhoda and Demry Croft.