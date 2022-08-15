Thefts and other reports
Published 3:04 pm Monday, August 15, 2022
Cooler reported stolen
A 32-quart cooler with alcohol was reported stolen out of the back of a pickup at 1:40 a.m. Sunday at 331 W. Main St. in Glenville.
Identity theft reported
Police received a report of identity theft at 11:43 a.m. Friday of a resident on Plainview Lane. An account was reportedly opened in someone else’s name.
Theft by fraud reported
Police received a report at 11:45 a.m. Friday of theft by fraud at 316 Burr Oak Drive.
3 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Donicio Jeremiah Madrigal, 42, on a local warrant at 3:01 p.m. Friday at 1201 Foothills Circle.
Police arrested Nathan Keith McClain Sr., 52, on an EOD warrant at 1:06 p.m. Sunday at 1710 E. Main St.
Police arrested Jayne Irene Stout, 48, on a warrant and fifth-degree possession at 5:36 p.m. Sunday at 201 W. Main St.
LP tank stolen
An LP tank was reported stolen at 2:41 p.m. Sunday at 602 Bridge Ave.
2 arrested for domestic assault
Police arrested Justin Dewayne Bennett, 32, for domestic assault-fear at 6:44 p.m. Friday at 1550 Blake Ave. after receiving a report of a domestic incident at the store.
Police arrested Melanie Jane Klueven, 48, for misdemeanor domestic assault at 4:55 p.m. Sunday at 1704 Johnson St.
1 arrested for second-degree assault
Police arrested Timothy Dennis Crowder, 58, for second-degree assault at 6:42 p.m. Saturday at 322 Court St.
1 arrested for restraining order violation
Police arrested Stephanie Nicole Okland, 32, for a harassment restraining order violation at 12:39 a.m. Sunday at 205 S. Ermina Ave.