Trina Bendickson

Trina Kay (Peterson) Bendickson, age 80, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at home in Kiester surrounded by her family, as she wanted to be home on her birthday. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Kiester, MN, with Pastor Peg Marose officiating. Burial to follow in Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery in Kiester. Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see www.nasinecfh.com to leave online condolences.

Trina Kay was born August 24, 1942 in Albert Lea, MN, the daughter of Vernon and Gertrude from Kiester High School, the class of 1960. Trina was united in marriage to Jay Bendickson October 18, 1986 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Kiester, where she was a long-time active member, having served in WELCA, Active Living and Church Council.

Trina worked and retired from Fleetguard, Inc, Lake Mills, IA in 2005. She worked parttime at the Municipal Liquor Store in Kiester.

Trina is survived by her husband of 35 years, Jay Bendickson of Kiester, MN; daughter GeDee (husband Kurt) Unke of Fairmont, MN; grandson Ryan (wife Sarah) Unke of Fairmont, MN; great-grandchildren, Charlotte Grace Unke and Kane William Unke; niece-in-law, Doris Troll of Kiester, MN; In-laws: Dean (wife Sandy) Bendickson of Alden, MN, Helen (Brad) Bena of Austin, MN; nephews and nieces: Chad (wife Kara) Bendickson, Terry (wife Kay) Bendickson, JoDell Bendickson, Maria Olson, Sarah (Ryan) Lowe.

Trina was preceded in death by her parents, sister Sonja Troll, nephew, Kelly Troll.