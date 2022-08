Vehicle stolen, recovered and other reports

A vehicle was reported stolen from 721 Alcove St. and then recovered at 1801 Oakwood Terrace at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday.

1 cited for driving after revocation

Police cited Michale Allen Dieser, 28, for driving after revocation after a crash at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Frank Avenue and East Front Street.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Wyatt Gregory Reed, 20, for domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call at 7:54 p.m. Wednesday at 818 Jefferson Ave.