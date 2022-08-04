Vehicles reported stolen and other reports

A vehicle was reported stolen at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday near City Beach. It was later recovered near Edgewood Avenue and Sheridan Street.

A vehicle was reported stolen at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday at 604 Freeborn Ave.

Tools stolen from truck

Several thousand dollars in tools were reported stolen from a truck at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday at 2310 E. Man St. while the truck was being worked on. Theft occurred between July 5 and July 26.

Vehicle rummaged through

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday at 913 Clausen Drive. The incident was believed to have happened overnight.

Male urinated in front of house

Police received a report at 3:54 p.m. Tuesday of a man urinating in front of a house at 1309 Garfield Ave.

1 arrested for meth possession

Police arrested Harley David Thorson for felony fifth-degree meth possession and Tonya Turvey on a Mower County arrest and detain hold at 12:13 a.m. Wednesday at 100 W. Hawthorne st.

1 cited for leaving scene of crash, warrant

Police cited Goy John Majiok, 20, for leaving the scene of an accident after a traffic crash at 2:22 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Hammer Road. He was also cited no Minnesota driver’s license and a Hennepin County warrant.

1 arrested on warrants, meth possession

Police arrested Deviany Del Angel, 31, on local warrants, fifth-degree possession and fleeing on foot at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday near Jefferson Avenue and West Third Street.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Oscar Paul Delossantos Jr., 26, on an arrest and detain hold at 8:24 p.m. Wednesday at 603 Freeborn Ave. after receiving a report of a male that was out of control saying he was going to kill people.