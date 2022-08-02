Weather Service issues heat advisory as heat index expected to surpass 100

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Tuesday for much of south-central Minnesota as heat indices are expected to reach 100 to 108 degrees.

The dangerous heat is expected between 1 and 8 p.m. The warmest heat index is expected in the Twin Cities metro area.

The weather agency advises people to drink plenty of water, to take breaks from the heat inside an air conditioned building when possible and to check in on relatives and neighbors.

Heat indices of 100 to 105 can lead to heat illness for those engaging in strenuous outdoor activities.

The heat index is expected to reach 102 in Albert Lea between 5 and 6 p.m. before dropping to 87 by 11 p.m. and the mid- to upper 70s overnight.

A few thunderstorms are also expected to develop along a cold front tonight, bringing a potential for large hail and damaging winds.