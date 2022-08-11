Winegar, Verona E.

Verona Eileen (Randall) Winegar of Geneva, MN passed away peacefully on August 9, 2022 at Benedictine Living Community in Owatonna surrounded by family. Born on March 27, 1937 at the Owatonna Hospital, she was the youngest of five daughters born to Ralph and Myrtle (Ryan) Randall. Verona enjoyed life to the fullest and loved spending time with her family and friends.

She spent many weekends at her condo in Park Rapids, fishing every inch Potato Lake during all seasons. In addition to fishing she loved snowmobiling, time at the casino and playing bingo. It was also guaranteed that whenever there was a benefit auction, she and her sister Ze were in the front row. Verona was a huge contributor at the Geneva Cancer Auction and was known for donating her fresh baked pies and warm lasagna meals.

Verona married Clifford Tufte and they were later divorced, but had three children, Glori, Brad & Joyce. On September 29, 1990 she married Dale Winegar and resided in New Richland, MN until Dale’s passing in 2011 when she moved to Geneva to live closer to her family and church.

Her pride and joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she was blessed to have an abundance of and live close to; she was always sure to have ice cream treats available when they stopped for a visit. The annual “grandchildren get-together” at her home guaranteed no one would go hungry as she always prepared each grandchild’s favorite meal.

Painting, staining, and wallpapering were some of her many talents and can be found in many homes across southern Minnesota. The running joke is that if she wallpapered your home, that wallpaper is still there today because of the secret glue she used to ensure it would last a lifetime.

Verona was an active member of Community Lutheran Church in Geneva who helped with many events. Survived by children, Bradley (Jannell) Tufte of Geneva, Glori (James) Keehn of Wabasha, Joyce Meldahl & special friend Gerald Lewis of Ellendale; grandchildren, Tony (Mandy) Thompson, Derik Sorensen, Tyler (Chelsea) Sorensen, Jessica (Robert) Arnold, Justin Tufte (Sarah Morgan) & Logan Lewis; great-grandchildren, Abby Rowley (Jake Breuer), Bo (Sarah) Hentges, Alex Olivio (Jaedyn Baxter), Braxton Arnold, Oaklyn Arnold, Josie Tufte, Jace Neumann, Taylee Norton and Aleyah Sorensen.

A Memorial Service was held for Verona at Community Lutheran Church and she was interred at Geneva Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Community Lutheran Church of Geneva or Geneva Cancer Run.