1 injured in motorcycle crash and other reports

Published 9:20 pm Monday, September 19, 2022

By Staff Reports

James Edward Klassen Jr., 36, was taken to the hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance after a motorcycle crash at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 1321 Louis St. The motorcycle had been westbound and struck the rear passenger side of an unoccupied parked vehicle before crashing on the roadway.

 

1 arrested after reported chase

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Nathaniel Dewitt Bailey, 41, after a reported vehicle chase at 7:56 p.m. Friday on 880th Avenue. 

 

Dog attack reported

Deputies received a report at 5:07 a.m. Monday of a woman and a dog who was reportedly attacked by another dog on Mason Avenue in Alden.

 

1 turns self in on warrant

Omar Rodriguez, 28, turned himself in on an Oak Park Heights warrant at 9:46 a.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway. 

 

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Kristin Marie Anderson, 37, for domestic assault at 2:43 p.m. Friday at 839 Lakeview Boulevard. 

 

Car reported damaged

Police received a report at 6:43 p.m. Friday of a car that had been egged and paintballer three nights in a row at 102 N. Eighth Ave. 

 

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 2:56 p.m. of money that was stolen from an account and a fraudulent check at 418 Pillsbury Ave. 

 

2 juveniles cited for disorderly conduct

Two juvenile females were cited for disorderly conduct after a reported assault at 6:15 p.m. Saturday at 602 Edgewood Ave. 

 

Assault reported

Police received a report at 6:18 p.m. Saturday of an assault at 1506 Garfield Ave. 

 

1 cited for assault, underage consumption

Police cited Joseph Alexander Garza, 19, for fifth-degree assault and underage consumption after a reported fight at 2:13 a.m. Sunday at 134 W. William St. 

 

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 5:51 a.m. Friday of a theft of two jewelry boxes at 1009 Crestview Road. 

Police received a report of a theft at 2:57 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. The theft occurred two days prior. 

A juvenile male was cited for theft at 5:18 p.m. Friday at Walmart. 

Shingle materials were reported stolen at 7:31 a.m. Saturday at 1316 S. Broadway. 

Electric bikes were reported taken at 4:20 p.m. Sunday at 609 E. Main St. 

