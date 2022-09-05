5 things to do this week: Out of the Darkness Walk, sunflower fields and more

1

Out of the Darkness Walk

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Minnesota will have the Out of the Darkness: Albert Lea Community Walk from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, at 501 S. Washington Ave. The walk, which will begin at 10 a.m., is to raise awareness and funds for the foundation to invest in new research, create education programs, advocate for public policy and support survivors of suicide loss. Register to participate at afsp.org/albertlea.

Car cruise

The Local Lakes Fall Cruise, hosted by the Eddie Cochran Car Show and Music Festival, will be at 4 p.m. Friday starting on North Broadway. This will be the last car cruise of the year.

Golf tournament

Help raise money for the All Together Albert Lea Inclusive Playground and Miracle Field this Friday at Good Shot Golf and Sporting Clays, at 124 Arrowhead Drive in Emmons. The event starts at 9 a.m. with sporting clays ($50 for 50 targets). From 11 a.m. to noon, lunch will be offered at your own expense, and golf starts at 1 p.m. Cost is $60 a person and includes a cart. Prizes and contests will be available during both events. Register by calling 507-297-5663 or emailing goodshotemmons@gmail.com

Sunflower fields

The Fish sunflowers fields, at 72056 255 St. just east of Manchester, opened for visitors Tuesday and will stay open until Oct. 2. The fields, which are free to enter, this year are dedicated to remembering those who died from cancer, those fighting cancer and those who beat cancer.

Fall Festival

The Fall Festival is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at four different stops: Good Shot Golf and Sporting Clays, Happy Time Resort (526 470th St., Lake Mills), Lazy Acre Vineyard (4776 Bluebill Ave, Lake Mills) and Border Market (137 Main St., Emmons). Shop different vendors, enjoy fall specialty drinks and get out with friends. Get your pass stamped at all the locations for entry in the door prize.