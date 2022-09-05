5 things to do this week: Rendezvous, ACT play and more

1

‘Was she guilty?’

The Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library and Village will present “Was She Guilty? The Story of Ann Bilanski with Bev Jackson” at 7 p.m. Thursday. According to Jackson — the first executive director of the museum in 1987 — Bilanski was accused of poisoning her husband, Stanilaus, and became the first white person executed in Minnesota. The event is free for museum members and $5 for nonmembers. The museum is at 1031 Bridge Ave.

2

Big Island Rendezvous

The 36th annual Big Island Rendezvous and Festival is this Saturday and Sunday. Go back and experience the fur trade period in the voyageur encampment, Native American tipi tours, the Scottish clann tartan, New Ulm battery and early American crafts, including woodworking and candle making, among others.

According to the event’s website, people can expect to experience the sights and sounds of history, purchase period wares and taste authentic cuisine.

The event will be at Bancroft Park rain or shine, and shuttles will be available from the Freeborn County Fairgrounds. Tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-658-2526. Cost is $15 for adults and $9 for children 6 to 11. Children 5 and under can get in free. A family pass is $35.

3

ACT play

“The Big Five-Oh,” a story about a grown man coming to terms with his age, his relationship with his son and his future, will debut at 7:30 p.m.Thursday at Marion Ross Performing Arts Center. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, then again at 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday to Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the box office at 507-377-4371 during theater hours or 1-877-730-3144 any time.

The play is an Albert Lea Community Theatre production.

4

Class

Learn how to design social media content using Canva, an online graphic design program. Tess Kauffmann and Southern Minnesota Social Media Breakfast will host the event at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at City Hall, at 221 E. Clark St.

5

Live music

Ian Hilmer will perform a matinee show from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Bend in the Road, at 25483 Minnesota Highway 13 in Manchester. Hilmer entertains with a myriad of songs covering all genres. No cover is required.