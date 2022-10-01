Albert Lea defeats Mankato West in close 5-set match

After five sets, Albert Lea beat Mankato West 16-14 in the fifth set on Thursday. The students cleared the bleachers to celebrate with their classmates. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
The excitement was high during the Albert Lea volleyball team's match against Mankato West Thursday night at home. The teams played into the fifth set with Albert Lea winning the last set 16-14. Here, they prepare for the last play that won the match. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
Senior Mady Balfe set the ball many times during the game to keep her team winning. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
Alyvia Montes goes up for a high hit against Mankato West. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh