Albert Lea girls swim and dive falls at home meet

A.L.’s night highlighted by wins in four races

The Albert Lea girls swim and dive team hosted Northfield Thursday night where the Tigers fell to the Raiders 96-58.

The Tigers’ night was highlighted with a win in the 200-yard freestyle relay, the 100-yard backstroke, the 100-yard breaststroke and the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Sophomore Hailey Deming, freshman Mckenzie Fields and juniors Emery Brouwers and Erin Boorsma won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:59.44, Deming also won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:14.07, Fields won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:31.74. The team of Brouwers, Boorsma, Deming and junior Hannah Barclay won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:26.94.

Brouwers also finished second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 59.65; the only other Albert Lea swimmer to finish in the top two of an event.

The Tigers will be back in the pool Thursday when they travel to Red Wing to take on the Wingers.