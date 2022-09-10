Albert Lea High School Standout Students

Gavin Quam

Age: 17

Parents: Travis and Lisa Quam

Email newsletter signup

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Lakeview Elementary School

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Picking a favorite teacher is like picking a favorite family member; you just can’t do it. A lot of the ALHS staff here become a kind of family that I can lean on. That being said, I’d like to thank Kevin Gentz and Jim Haney for the opportunities they’ve given me and inspiring me to learn.

Favorite book/author: “Red Mars” by Kim Stanley Robinson

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Albert Lea ice hockey, NHS, Boys State, volunteering with American Legion Post 56, Riverland President’s List.

What do you want to do after high school? I’m going to college to follow my passion for math. Whether I end up in engineering, accounting, research or some other field entirely, I’ll follow my heart and enjoy the journey.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Find something that really wants to make you learn. It’s a lot more fun and enjoyable to pursue things that challenge and excite you.

Gavin Hanke

Age: 18

Parents: Amy and Nick Hanke

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Sibley

Favorite teacher of all time and why? All the teachers in the AL school district.

Favorite book/author: “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Cross country, track and field, student director, NHS

What do you want to do after high school? Pre-med at the UW-La Crosse

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? “If you are positive, you’ll see opportunities instead of obstacles.” — Widad Akrawi