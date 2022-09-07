Albert Lea hires new dance coach

The Albert Lea school district announced this week it has hired a new head coach of the dance team pending board approval.

Jennifer Sims has an elementary education degree from Minnesota State University, Moorhead and a Master of Science degree from St. Mary’s University. Over her career, she has served as an instructional coach, district literacy trainer, a reading recovery teacher and classroom teacher in various Minnesota districts, most recently in the Austin school district, according to a press release from the Albert Lea High School Activities Office.

She has coached dance her entire career and has coached at the high school level for over 20 years.

Sims is originally from Willmar. She and her husband, Brett, live in Austin.

The release stated the interview committee was thoroughly impressed with Sim’s knowledge, professionalism and vision for the program.

She has stated, “The best part for me about coaching is building relationships with the athletes I coach, being a positive influence in their lives, and motivating and training them to become their best.”

The release said Sims will be a strong addition and will help the dance program grow to new heights.