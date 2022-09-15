Albert Lea Homecoming king and queen crowned

Published 12:41 pm Thursday, September 15, 2022

By alexguerrero

Albert Lea High School’s Homecoming king and queen were crowned Thursday morning in a ceremony at the school with students, teachers and family.

It was the first time for the Homecoming coronation to be held with all of the students in the gym since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

