Albert Lea Homecoming king and queen crowned

La Chow Htoo reacts to being named the 2022 Homecoming King while the rest of the coys in the court congradulate him. Alex Guerrero/Albert Lea Tribune
Maddie Vandersyde is named homecoming queen. Alex Guerrero/Albert Lea Tribune
Homecoming royalty lines up before a coronation to accounce the king and queen in the high school gymnasium Thursday morning. Alex Guerrero/Albert Lea Tribune
Maddie Vandersyde is escorted by Vedder Tufte. Alex Guerrero/Albert Lea Tribune
Nominee La Chow Htoo is escorted by Okay Lay as he walks to the stage. Alex Guerrero/Albert Lea Tribune
Angel Hernandez, a nominee for king, with Brooklyn Lee make their way to the stage. Alex Guerrero/Albert Lea Tribune
Isabella Nelson is escorted by Zack Ladlie. Alex Guerrero/Albert Lea Tribune
Last to make their way to the stage is Hannah Willner, who is escorted by Tim Chalmers. Alex Guerrero/Albert Lea Tribune