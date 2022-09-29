Barbara Wood

Heaven gained a beautiful angel, Barbara Jean Wood died on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, surrounded by her family.

A memorial service will be held for Barbara on Monday October 3, 2022, at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home at 2:30 pm. Pastor John Mitchem will officiate. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery immediately following the service. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Barbara Jean (Pierce) Wood was born on November 8, 1938, in Emmons, MN to Forest and Ethel (Peterson) Pierce. Barbara attended and graduated from Albert Lea Public School. On August 15, 1959, she married Cliffard Wood at United Methodist Church, Albert Lea, MN. The couple made their home in Albert Lea and to their union welcomed five children. Barb was a Certified Nursing Assistant with St. John’s Lutheran Home for many years.

Barb enjoyed volunteering as a Brownie Leader and Room Mother when her children were young. She enjoyed making beautiful wreaths for her home and to give as gifts. She loved to decorate her home. Barb loved shopping for clothes, and everything always had to match. In the summer she spent her time outside caring for her beautiful flowers. She enjoyed baking very much especially her “melt in your mouth” sugar cookies. Above all, Barbara’s favorite thing to do was spending time with her family.

Barb leaves many family members to cherish her memory including her husband Cliffard, daughters, Cindi Irish, Jackie (Randy) Zimmerman, Tami (Troy) Enderson; and her son, Scot (Kris) Wood. Barb was Nana to Bailey, Christopher, Tyler, Bucky, Tiffany. Cara, Kelli, Trevor, and Ryan who were the joy of her life along with her 13 precious great-grandchildren. Barb is also survived by her two very special nieces she loved dearly Jodi Leslie and Cheryl Brackey; her siblings, Betty Lee, Rose Johnson, and Perry Pierce; and may nieces and nephews.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents and her precious baby girl, Brenda Kay.

Barb was much loved by her family and will be dearly missed. Barb’s family would like to thank the wonderful hospice staff at Mayo and Dr. Mina Hanna and staff at the Albert Lea Mayo Clinic Cancer Center for their amazing kindness and care given to her.