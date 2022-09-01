Betty Jane Morstad, age 95, passed away on August 25th at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Albert Lea, MN. She was a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many.

Born to Clara (Higge) and William Olson on July 14th, 1927 at Iron Mountain, Michigan, Betty grew up at the family’s Steele County country home. She attended school in the District 22 school system.

She met Orvin Morstad and married him on November 2nd, 1947, in Lemond, Minnesota at the Pontoppidan Lutheran Church. Together they farmed and raised a family, consisting of sons Jerry and Alvin, and daughter Corrine.

Email newsletter signup

Betty was an active member of the community and the church. She was a Cub Scout leader, involved in the WELCA, Altar Guild, Mother’s Club, Wedding Coordinator, volunteered at St. John’s Lutheran Home, and long-time custodian at the Cross of Glory Church. When she wasn’t busy doing her favorite hobbies of gardening and cooking, she was busy sewing, making wedding dresses and over 100 quilts for the needy. Her work ethic was impeccable, always giving her best and keeping whatever she came in contact with up to “Morstad Quality”.

She was also a historian for the Hartland, MN Centennial celebration.

Betty is survived by her sons Jerry (Jill) Morstad, Alvin (Cindy) Morstad, and daughter Corrine Morstad and her partner Brian Radke. Grandchildren Heather (Jeff) Thuringer and their children Riley, Cole and Emelia; Tim (Jackie) Morstad and their son Grant; Adam (Annie) Morstad and their children Leah and Levi; Tony Morstad; Shawna Stussy, husband Jon their children William, Lindsay; Scott Greenwood child Hayden; Jodie Greenwood, children Braedon, Jackson, and Alex.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband Orvin, parents Clara (Higge) and William Olson. Brother Billy Olson and his wife Hazel. In-laws Ole and Alma Morstad, Arlene and John Severson, Jan Morstad and Gene Pederson.

She assisted in raising Gene Pederson and Carrie (Severson) Kitner.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 9th at 11:00am at the Cross of Glory Lutheran Church in Hartland, MN with visitation one hour prior to the service. There will be a luncheon following the burial. Interment will be at Hartland Cemetery in Hartland, MN.