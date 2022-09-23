Carla Trytten

Carla Marie (Nelson) Trytten was born March 10, 1931, at home in Shell Rock Township, Freeborn County, Minnesota, the first-born child of John & Ovedia (Westrum) Nelson.

She graduated from Northwood High School in 1950. Carlyle and Carla were married February 14, 1954. It was the happiest day of her life. They lived on the Norville Nelson Farm where four of their children were born. In March of 1959 they purchased a farm in Cambridge, Minnesota. Three more children were born, and this became their home place for twenty-nine years. We were known as “The C. Trytten’s”, all nine family members first name starts the letter “C.”

Carla was a devoted farmer’s wife and mother with always room for one more at the table. She was known for a large garden and homemade baked goods. Carla enjoyed giving to others and spending time with family and friends. She went to work at the Cambridge Health Care Center and loved her job and coworkers. She was active in Isanti County 4-H, Grandy Good Cheer Guild, Border Belle’s Homemakers, and volunteered yearly to make lefsa for residents at CHCC.

In 1988 they moved to a farm south of Burke, SD, and in 1999 moved into Gregory where they lived until she entered the Rosebud County Care Center in March of 2022.

Carla passed away on September 19, 2022, at the age of 91 years.

She is survived by seven children: Craig (Vicki) Trytten of Harris, MN, Clark (Barb) Trytten of Cambridge, MN, Carlyn (Steve) Johnson of Braham, MN, Cory (Merla) Trytten of Mora, MN, Criste Hamilton (Rod Schuiling) of Gregory, SD, Carrie Trytten of Seabrook, TX, and Carlyle G. (Laura) Trytten of Woodland, WA; twenty grandchildren, thirty great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother James (Gladys) Nelson of Mora, MN; a sister Linda (Alan) Skramstad of Mora, MN; sisters-in-law Rose Nelson of Braham, MN, Diane Trytten of Lyle, MN, and Marian Trytten of Glenville, MN; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Carlyle E Trytten, and brothers and sisters-in-law Howard “Bud” Nelson, Lloyd (Ruth Ann) Nelson, and Larry (Linda) Nelson.

A memorial service for Carla Trytten age 91 of Gregory, South Dakota will be held on Monday Evening September 26 at 7:00 PM at Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home, Gregory, SD. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday at 2 pm at the American Legion in Glenville, MN. Graveside services will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Glenville, Minnesota.