Civic Music series kicks off with first concert Monday

Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 30, 2022

The Brothers, a duo from Canada, will be the first performers for the Albert Lea Civic Music series on Monday. Provided

The first Albert Lea Civic Music concert is at 7 p.m. Monday in the Albert Lea High School auditorium. 

The Brothers, Jim Witter and Ian Tanner, are a duo from Canada. 

Not really brothers, they will feature “musical brothers” like Lennon and McCartney, Hall and Oates, The  Righteous Brothers, The Beach Boys and many others. They spotlight Witter on vocals, piano and guitar and Tanner on bass, guitar and vocals. Videos complement the show, bringing you back to the era of these brothers.

Season tickets can be purchased at the box office prior to Monday’s performance. Adult tickets are $50, a family ticket is $105 and student tickets are $15.

There are four remaining concerts this season:

Jeeyoon Kim, Nov. 18

Frisson, Feb. 25, 2023

Take 5, March 26, 2023

Copper Street Brass, May 7, 2023

