County board approves expanded permit for growth at KOA

The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved an expansion of the permit for the Albert Lea KOA campground ahead of planned growth at the development.

Trevor Bordelon with the Environmental Services Department said the owner, Fosen Ventures LLC, has planned to add a new office and store building, 36 new camping sites, a miniature golf course, pickleball courts and a new shallow pond with a sand beach area.

The expansion would take place on the 23.31 acres north of the existing development.

The permit for the property has been in place since 1967.

Brian Fosen, owner and operator of the site, said he purchased the campground last year and decided to expand at the site after they had to turn people away last year because of how full the campground was. He said there are also some full-time RVers who would like to stay longer.

The campground presently has 70 campsites.

Foss said there needed to be more activities for people on site and said the expansion would benefit the area, bringing in more people to shop nearby.

He said the mini golf could also be used by the general public and not just campers.

Foss estimated all of the improvements would be completed over five years with 18 new campsites coming in the next year.

“Thank you for this confidence in the county and investing in Freeborn County,” Second District Commissioner Dan Belshan said.

Edwin echoed his thanks.

The board talked about how the campground might get more campers with the Hayward solar wind farm installation.

The campground is at 84259 County Freeborn County Road 46, northeast of Hayward.

