David Charles Behr, age 77, of Oklahoma City, OK died on Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home. Private burial will be at Bear Lake Cemetery, Freeborn County, MN. Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see www.nasinecfh.com to leave online condolences.

David was born on March 11, 1945 to Ellsworth & Eudene (Johnson) Behr. He attended Alden-Conger schools and graduated from Luther College, Decorah, IA with a BA degree in accounting. David started his accounting career with Wilson Foods (and its various entities) in Albert Lea, MN from there he moved with them to Cedar Rapids, IA; Oklahoma City, OK; Hutchinson, KS; and back to Oklahoma City, OK. The last 9 years of his working career he was an accountant for the City of Oklahoma City.

David is survived by his sister & husband, Joan & George Templin & his brother & wife, Delane & Darlene Behr and sister-in-law, Shirley Behr. He was preceded in death by his parents: Ellsworth & Eudene (Johnson) Behr and brother, Merle Behr.