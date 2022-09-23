David Hagen

David Ragnvald Hagen, 91, formerly of Albert Lea, MN, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 after two years on hospice. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 2:00pm at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Blackduck.

David was born on June 14, 1931 to Rev. Melvin G. Hagen and Olga (Galstad) Hagen. Raised in Shelly, MN, he graduated from Climax High School in 1949. After attending Moorhead Teachers College for 2 years, he attended Concordia College where he met Alice Larson. He graduated Concordia College in 1953 and married Alice in 1955.

Growing up faithful to God’s Word, He had hoped to become a pastor. While unable to attend Seminary because of his hearing loss, he continued his life-long study of the Bible. After College he was hired by Universal CIT Credit Corp for 11 years, working in Grand Forks, Duluth, Rochester and Bismarck. He then started a Mobile Home Dealership in Albert Lea with his partner, Marvin Strolberg. They were in business for 18 years and had sales outlets in Stewartville and Waseca, MN and Manly, IA. They also built three Mobile Home Parks in Albert Lea and Stewartville, MN and Fort Leonard Wood, MO. They also built two motels, in Albert Lea and Austin, MN. At that time they also started building railroad crew housing in Wyoming, Oregon, Colorado, Kansas, and Nebraska, and repaired housing in Iowa, Texas, and California. After that he started a construction company, Dave Hagen and Associates – and built a number of homes in Albert Lea, MN. He was a member of First Lutheran Church, in Albert Lea, MN where he taught Sunday School in various grades for years. David was instrumental in getting the TV program “Peace and Power” up and running and was active in Sons of Norway for over 25 years. Throughout his years he was looking for the Kingdom of God on earth as we say in the Lord’s prayer.

Email newsletter signup

He and Alice retired and moved to Bad Medicine Lake, MN in 1995. They would often winter in Pfarr, TX, where David was commissioned to build stained glass windows at a mission church. He continued to work by helping his neighbors and friends with construction projects and his own woodworking projects. David and his wife Alice celebrated 67 years of marriage on July 31, 2022. Over the years they made many memories with family and friends all with Christ at the center.

David is survived by his wife, Alice, his four children; Mark (Maureen) Hagen of Redwing, MN; Bruce (Jill) of Albert Lea, MN; Clare (Robert Boone) Kupcho Blackduck, MN; Joy (Bob) Cox of Plymouth, MN, ten grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Faith Johnson of Reno NV, and sister-in-law Janice Hagen of Stewartville, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers and one sister and in-law, Hilding and Helen (Wamhbeim); his sister, Solveig and Jerome Jevning; his brothers, Richard & James; and his brother in law Kenneth Johnson.

Arrangements are with Cease Family Funeral Homes.