Dog attacks, kills other dog and other reports

Deputies received a report at 8:21 a.m. Thursday of a dog that had attacked and killed another dog at 275 Morin Road in Alden. The police logs stated a potentially dangerous dog notice was issued to the owner.

2 picked up on warrants

Deputies picked up Allen Frank Dammann II, in Waseca Thursday on a warrant and Jonathan Lynn Lorenzen in Scott County on a warrant.

1 arrested for DWI

Deputies arrested Carl Donald Pederson, 36, for second-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 2:15 a.m. Thursday on 310th Street in Hartland.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 8:07 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Ramsey Street.

Fraudulent check reported

Police received a report at 2:08 p.m. Thursday of a fraudulent check at 143 W. Clark St.

Bike reported stolen

Police received a report of a bike valued at over $1,000 that was stolen at 1137 S. Broadway.