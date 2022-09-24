Eagles donate to inclusive playground

Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 23, 2022

By Submitted

Derek Wrolson, president of Albert Lea Eagles Club FOE 2258, presents a check for $1,200 to Kara Paulson, committee member for the All Together Albert Lea Inclusive Playground, for meat raffles during the month of August. Provided

