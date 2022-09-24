Early Childhood Family Education off to a great year

Administrator’s Corner by Lisa Ferns

It is my absolute pleasure to be the new coordinator of Early Learning and the director of Tiger Cub Child Care Center. I have enjoyed playing and exploring with all our little learners, as I have had a chance to meet our families. As our focus is on teaching long-life skills in the social-emotional domain, we also are ensuring family and community partnerships to give our students the most inclusive experiences.

We have added two new programs this year!

Email newsletter signup

• Outdoor Adventure is a nature-based learning exploration preschool program for 3- to 5-year-olds. Students play, hike and explore outside while learning preschool skills as they are exposed to a nature-themed curriculum. It’s phenomenal to hear new things they find on their hikes and make mud pancakes during dramatic play!

• Little Sprouts is a mixed 3- to 5-year-old classroom. This non-traditional program is designed for families who want a three-days-a-week experience. Many of these preschoolers have never been exposed to preschool/ day care or students transitioning to a more inclusive setting so they are prepared for kindergarten.

We are also rebuilding our Early Childhood Family Education department, as Mary Jo Volkman is back! We love to introduce Krista Doyle as our new parent educator and Katrina Pedersen as the Early Childhood teacher. As our classes started this week, it was amazing to see new families, give support and share memorable moments. Please check out our AL Early Learning Facebook page and AL Early Learning booklet! We can’t wait for you to join a class with us!

Again, it’s an honor to be a part of this early childhood community and provide the first experience of daycare or school within our district.

Please come discover, explore and play with us!

Lisa Ferns is the coordinator of Early Learning for Albert Lea Area Schools and director of Tiger Cub Child Care Center.