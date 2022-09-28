Editorial Roundup: As you vote for governor, don’t forget to remember

When you vote for governor in this year’s general election — whether in advance via absentee ballot or mail, or in person on Election Day in November — don’t forget to remember.

Remember what our current governor did in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He closed our schools, setting our kids back academically and socially to a degree only now becoming painfully evident. He closed our businesses, leaving many locals to sit in darkened downtown storefronts watching a steady stream of cars drive 20 minutes south to spend money out of state. And he stole our personal freedoms, barring us from attending church; forbidding us from celebrating weddings, funerals and holidays; and even dictating what we wore in public.

Remember what our governor did as Minneapolis was overrun by rioters in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Not much, as it turned out, basically allowing the state’s largest city to be ravaged by looters and vandals who burned a portion of it to the ground — a response even the governor himself referred to as an “abject failure.”

And remember what our governor did in the days following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade. He began advertising our great state as a “destination” for women from other states to come and have their children killed.

It is obvious Tim Walz has failed and continues to fail as governor. He does not deserve another four years in office.

When you vote this fall, don’t forget to remember that.

— Jackson County Pilot