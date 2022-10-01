Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To the announcement of a new legacy program in Albert Lea.

A group of more than 50 residents gathered at Albert Lea’s Wedgewood Cove Golf Club Thursday evening to celebrate the start of a new legacy program set up to leave a lasting impact on the community.

Called Permanent Footprints for Albert Lea, the program encourages individuals, families, clubs or other groups of people to make tax-deductible contributions that will be set up as a donor-established fund with the St. Paul & Minnesota Foundation.

Funds will be centered on three areas: an intensive and motivational education system, a vibrant health care infrastructure and a productive and growing business community.

We applaud the individuals who have been a part of forming this legacy program and recognize the potential impact for good it will have on Albert Lea.

We encourage those with the means to contribute to this program to seriously consider being a part of it.

Your money will grow exponentially in the years to come, and in turn benefit many in the community.

To collaborating to reach a resolution between Albert Lea Area Schools and St. Theodore Catholic School and Hollandale Christian School for entry into sporting events.

We were pleased to see a resolution was reached between Albert Lea Area Schools and the two private elementary schools in Freeborn County that allows children at these schools to attend activities for free like the other children enrolled in the district.

Superintendent Ron Wagner this week and last week met with leaders of both schools and discussed the common values both had for family and collaboration.

A majority of the students at both private schools ultimately enroll into the Albert school district after aging out of the elementary programs at their schools.

We hope the collaboration will strengthen not only the district, but the rising Tigers and their families, as well.

To organizers of the Big Island Rendezvous & Festival in Albert Lea.

Hats off to Big Island Rendezvous & Festival founder Perry Vining and all others who play a part in organizing the annual event in Albert Lea.

In its 36th year, the Rendezvous brings in thousands of people to the community to take part in one of the Midwest’s largest reenactments of early America.

The festival starts out with two days dedicated to youth in the region for Education Days, which gives the students time to listen more indepth to the reenactors and to even take part in several hands-on activities as well.

After the Education Days, the Rendezvous opens to the public, which draws in people from both inside and outside of the area.

We thank all those who organize this event and for their time and effort that goes into this Albert Lea tradition.

It’s hard to think of early fall in Albert Lea without the Rendezvous, and we hope it will continue to be a part of the community for many years to come.