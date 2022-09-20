Elmo Donald Hedum age 96 passed away Wednesday September 7, 2022, at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community in Albert Lea, MN. Funeral service will be held at First Lutheran Church of Albert Lea, MN on Tuesday, September 27th at 2pm. The visitation will be held on Monday, September 26th from 4-6pm at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home along with 1 hour before the service. Pastor Roger Fears will be officiating. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery following the service.

Elmo was born in Kiester, Minnesota on April 20th, 1926. His parents were Thomas and Louise (Fosness) Hedum. He married Marvel Horntasch on January 23, 1947, in Wells, MN. Together, they had three children: Kyle, Kim, and Kevin.

He served in the Army during World War II and received the Purple Heart. After serving, he worked at Wilson & Company until his retirement. In his spare time throughout his life he did all sorts of carpentry work which he enjoyed. He enjoyed listening to country music, fishing, bowling, gardening, and traveling. He especially cherishes the time he spent with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of both the VFW and American Legion.

Elmo will be missed by his sons Kyle (Diana) Hedum of Elk Grove, CA, Kevin Hedum of Albert Lea and daughter Kim Hertges of Albert Lea. Grandchildren Amber Niebuhr (Shawn Servantez) of Wells, Jason (Brandi) Hedum, Olivia Hedum (Darion Peterson), Emily Hertges, Tara Hertges (Matt Madrigal), Mariah Hertges all from Albert Lea, Christopher (Ashley) Hedum of San Diego, CA, Ryan Hedum of CA, Shane Hedum, Jessica Baca-Espejo of CO, and Wendy Farmer of CO. His siblings, brother Lee Hedum of Marshalltown, IA and his sister Marian Bebeau of Coon Rapids, MN. Along with his 25 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great Grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.

Elmo is preceded in death by his wife Marvel, along with eight brothers and two sisters.