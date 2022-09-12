EST/SHANKS, S.
Published 8:04 pm Sunday, September 11, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 24-PR-22-1419
Estate of Scott A. Shanks, Decedent
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: FOREIGN PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE ACTING IN MINNESOTA
Notice is given that First Citizens Bank, 2601 4th Street SW, , Mason City, Iowa, 50401 is the domiciliary foreign Personal Representative (“Personal Representative”) for the estate of Scott A. Shanks, a resident of the State of Iowa. On September 7, 2022, the Personal Representative filed with the Court a document stating an intention to exercise, as to assets in Minnesota, all powers of a local Personal Representative and to maintain actions and proceedings in Minnesota in accordance with Minnesota Statutes section 524.4-205. Notice is also given that any Minnesota creditor who objects to the Personal Representative’s exercise of power over assets in Minnesota must file a written objection within 60 days from the Personal Representative’s filing. If no objections are filed, the representative may, after the expiration of the 60 day period, exercise all powers of a local Personal Representative.
Dated: September 7, 2022
/s/Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
By: /s/Deanna Verdick, Deputy Clerk
Attorney for Foreign Personal Representative
Daniel L. Kolker
Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd.
1811 Broadway Avenue SE
Albert Lea, MN, 56007
Attorney License No: 0310049
Telephone: (507) 373-6491
FAX: (507) 373-7863
Email: dkolker@albertlealaw.com
Albert Lea Tribune:
Sept. 10 and 17, 2022
EST/SHANKS, S.