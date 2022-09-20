Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society celebrates 100 years

Organization to mark the milestone with a celebration

The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society is celebrating 100 years of senior care and services.

According to a press release, residents, families and employees are at the heart of the organization. The society is an organization deeply rooted in faith, compassion and community with more than 200 locations across the United States, including Good Samaritan Society – Albert Lea.

It began with the Rev. August “Dad” Hoeger, a small home in Arthur, North Dakota, and a passion for healing through ministry and compassionate, quality care. Hoeger had a vision to serve a vulnerable population by offering the seniors and others in need a place to receive compassionate, skilled care, while also nurturing their spiritual health.

Email newsletter signup

Employees and residents are celebrating the milestone with the opening of a time capsule from 1987 as well as an outdoor luncheon. The community is invited to celebrate with employees and residents on Sept. 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with complimentary hot dogs, chips and lemonade. At 12:30 p.m. the opening of a 1987 time capsule will take place, as well as sharing of memories from the past 100 years.

“This is an exciting time for the Good Samaritan Society,” said Katie Davis, licensed nursing home administrator. “It is an honor to be part of the Albert Lea community. We are so grateful to our residents and families and proud of our employees for their relentless commitment to caring for our residents.

The release states looking back at the last century also builds hope for the Good Samaritan Society’s future — including continuing to integrate and innovate with Sanford Health, where the individual organizations’ unique strengths make them stronger together and can help the Good Samaritan Society invest in a bright, long future of serving those in need.