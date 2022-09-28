Fake cashier’s check reported and other reports

Published 10:44 am Wednesday, September 28, 2022

By Staff Reports

Deputies received a report at 11:04 a.m. Tuesday of someone who gave a fake cashier’s check a few weeks prior at 498 E. Main St. in Clarks Grove. 

 

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Jorge Luis Feliciano, 37, on a Hennepin County warrant and driving after revocation after a traffic stop at 9:06 a.m. Tuesday at 122 E. Main St. 

 

1 arrested for check forgery

Police arrested Wendy Jo Wendland, 40, for check forgery after receiving a report of a suspicious person at 10:28 a.m. Tuesday at 316 Court St. A woman was living in a house foreclosed at the address. 

 

Juveniles cited for disorderly conduct

Two juveniles were cited for disorderly conduct after a reported fight at the Area Learning Center at 10:28 a.m. Tuesday at 2200 Riverland Drive. 

 

Scam reported

Police received a report of an insufficient funds scam at 1:54 p.m. Tuesday at 132 N. Broadway.

