Fall transfer station hours begin Saturday at the Albert Lea Transfer Station and Demolition Landfill.

Hours through Nov. 30 are the following:

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: noon to 6 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

Tuesday and Friday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Services include: household garbage disposal, demolition debris disposal, brush disposal, yard waste composting (with a permit), electronics recycling, appliance recycling used oil recycling, scrap metal recycling, cardboard/paper recycling and glass/can recycling.

Compost disposal requires a compost permit. The 2022 permit is green. These permits are $13 for city residents, $18.50 for non-city residents, $130 for city commercial businesses and $185 for non-city commercial businesses. Permits must be visibly placed on your windshield when using the site. These permits allow you unlimited use of the compost site for the calendar year and will be available for purchase at the Transfer Station and City Hall.

The city also provides free compost and woodchips when available.