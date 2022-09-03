Farmers market basket given away

Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 2, 2022

By Submitted

Sheryl Ehlke of the Albert Lea Farmers Market, right, presents Sheri Nicol with the basket of goodies she won in the Aug. 24 drawing. Market visitors can register on Wednesdays to win a basket of goodies from the market vendors. Provided

More News

Ukrainian teens start school in Minnesota

MDA, UMN survey to gather data on food supply chain

Class of 1948 reunion planned

Family reunion Sept. 11

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials