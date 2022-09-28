Farmers market basket given away

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, September 27, 2022

By Submitted

Sheryl Ehlke (right) of the Albert Lea Farmers Market presents Nancy Carlson with the basket of goodies she won in the Sept. 14 drawing. Market visitors can register on Wednesdays to win a basket of goodies from the market vendors. Provided

More News

School board approves preliminary 4% levy increase

5 things to do this week: Rendezvous, ACT play and more

Board talks hiring concerns as Sheriff’s Office at ‘critical’ staffing level

Youth invited to event at Albert Lea skate park

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials