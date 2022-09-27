Hole-in-one at Oak View

Published 1:25 pm Tuesday, September 27, 2022

By Submitted

Autumn Krcil had a hole-in-one at Oak View Golf Course Saturday on Hole No. 6. Krcil is in the middle holding the ball. Provided

