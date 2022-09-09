Hole-in-one reported at Green Lea Golf Course

Published 5:18 pm Friday, September 9, 2022

By Submitted

Craig Bowman aced Hole No. 13 on Aug. 30 with an 8-iron. Pictured from left are Van Schultz, Jeff Bowman, Casey Bowman and Craig Bowman. Provided

